Off The Wire

SOCCER

Canada topples Cameroon

Kadeisha Buchanan scored the lone goal at the end of the first half, and Canada held on to defeat Cameroon in the Women's World Cup on Monday night in Montpellier, France. Buchanan charged into the box on a corner kick and her header bounced into the goal. But all eyes were on her teammate Christine Sinclair, who is four goals away from becoming the sport's all-time international top scorer. Sinclair sits at 181 goals, trailing only former U.S. forward Abby Wambach, who had 184 goals in international competition to set the record among men and women. The Canadian captain's free kick was blocked and cleared away in the 51st minute, and she had another good chance in the closing minutes. She had scored in the opening game of each of her previous four World Cup appearances. In the day's other match, Argentina held former champion Japan to a 0-0 draw to earn its first ever point in the Women's World Cup. Argentina lost its previous six World Cup matches in 2003 and 2007, and missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments. Argentina had been outscored 33-2 in the six previous World Cup matches prior to Monday's opener.

BASKETBALL

Kansas picks up Moss

Kansas added Iowa guard Isaiah Moss as a graduate transfer Monday, strengthening its backcourt and providing a three-point threat that the Jayhawks had been lacking on their roster. Moss was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.2 points last season. He was second on the team in steals and fourth in assists while hitting 42.1% of his three-pointers. Moss joins a trio of newcomers in combo guards Isaac McBride (Baptist Prep) and Christian Braun, and swingman Tristan Enaruna. Those three will be freshmen this fall. Moss committed to the University of Arkansas nearly a month ago, but he reopened his recruitment last week.

Parker retires from NBA

Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker's impressive career is over. Parker announced Monday he's retiring from basketball after 18 seasons in the NBA. The 37-year-old guard said on Twitter it was an emotional decision. "It's with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey!" Parker tweeted. "Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team. Thank you for everything!" Parker played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Charlotte Hornets last season and missing the playoffs. He was selected to the All-Star team six times and was named second-team All-NBA three times. Parker started 1,151 regular-season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game. He also played in 226 playoffs games, averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 assists. He won NBA titles with the Spurs in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He was named NBA Finals MVP in 2007.

Wade wins Magic award

Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat was selected as this season's winner of the Magic Johnson Award, presented by the Pro Basketball Writers Association. Wade, who just completed his final season before retirement, was chosen as "the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public." Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 16th and final NBA season. He was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star. The PBWA created the Magic Johnson Award in 2001. Other finalists this season included Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

BASEBALL

Wainwright put to IL

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright has been placed on the 10-day injured list, and the team is awaiting a determination on the severity of his left hamstring strain. The 37-year-old Wainwright was hurt running out a double in the fifth inning of Sunday night's loss at the Cubs. He returned to St. Louis for evaluation while the Cardinals flew to Miami for a three-game series. Manager Mike Shildt said Monday he hadn't decided who will take Wainwright's turn in the rotation Friday at the New York Mets. Right-hander Ryan Helsley was recalled from Class AAA Memphis after being optioned there Sunday. Wainwright (5-6, 4.46 ERA) is tied for the team lead in wins and is second in innings at 70 1/3. He surpassed 2,000 career innings Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Bowden interns at Clemson

There'll be another Bowden at Clemson. Football spokesman Ross Taylor said Monday that Terry Bowden is joining the program as an unpaid graduate intern as he pursues an advanced degree in athletic leadership at the university. Bowden, 63, is the younger brother of Tommy Bowden, who was Clemson's football coach from 1999 through the middle of 2008 when Dabo Swinney was appointed Bowden's successor. Terry Bowden went 47-17-1 with two SEC Western Division titles in six years at Auburn from 1993-98. He most recently spent seven seasons at Akron, where he went 35-52. He was let go this past winter after the Zips finished 4-8. Terry and Tommy Bowden are sons of Florida State's two-time national championship coach, the retired Bobby Bowden.

Colts' lineman suspended

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Antonio Garcia will miss the first four games of this season after being suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He will be eligible to participate in this week's three-day minicamp, training camp and preseason games despite Monday's announcement. He can return to the playing field Sept. 30. On May 31, the league announced Colts quarterback Chad Kelly had been suspended for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

BASEBALL

Ortiz flown to Boston after shooting

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — David Ortiz was flown to Boston for more medical care Monday after the former Red Sox slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was ambushed by a gunman at a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The 43-year-old retired athlete had been in stable condition in intensive care at a Santo Domingo hospital after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine, according to his spokesman, Leo Lopez. He said Ortiz’s liver was also damaged in the shooting Sunday night.Ortiz is one of the most beloved figures in sports history in the Dominican Republic and Boston, a fearsome power hitter with a ready smile. He led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs.

Dozens of fans crowded the hospital earlier Monday, causing a traffic jam. In the U.S., fans prayed for his recovery and wished him well, with New England Patriots star Julian Edelman assuring him on Instagram: “Papi, all of New England has your back.”

The Red Sox offered “all available resources” and sent an aircraft to bring him back to Boston.

“He’s on the Mount Rushmore of Boston sports,” said Eddie Romero, the team’s assistant general manager.

Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo on Sunday night when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range in the torso, authorities said.

The gunman was not immediately identified or arrested, and the motive for the shooting was under investigation, with authorities trying to determine whether Ortiz was the target.

The operator of the motorcycle that was carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar, authorities said.

Photo by MLB

David Ortiz

Sports on 06/11/2019