1 injured in shooting outside Northwest Arkansas restaurant

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Officers from the Rogers Police Department investigate a shooting Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Rogers. Witnesses reported a male was shot in the leg during an altercation with another male in the parking lot, according to a press release from the department. The individual with the gunshot wound drove himself to Mercy Hospital and the shooter fled the scene, according to the release.

Police in Northwest Arkansas are investigating a shooting that wounded a man after a fight in a restaurant parking lot.

The Rogers Police Department said officers responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at 4507 W. Walnut St.

Witnesses told police two men had been fighting, and one of them shot the other in the leg before driving away in a silver BMW.

Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital for injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Rogers Police spokesman Keith Foster said the shooting was isolated and stemmed from a dispute between the victim and shooter. The public is not in danger, he said.

Foster said police are looking for a 21-year-old suspect in the shooting. Police had made no arrests as of late Wednesday morning.