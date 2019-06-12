1 injured in shooting outside Northwest Arkansas restaurant

Police in Northwest Arkansas are investigating a shooting that wounded a man after a fight in a restaurant parking lot.
The Rogers Police Department said officers responded around 7 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at 4507 W. Walnut St.
Witnesses told police two men had been fighting, and one of them shot the other in the leg before driving away in a silver BMW.
Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital for injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Rogers Police spokesman Keith Foster said the shooting was isolated and stemmed from a dispute between the victim and shooter. The public is not in danger, he said.
Foster said police are looking for a 21-year-old suspect in the shooting. Police had made no arrests as of late Wednesday morning.
