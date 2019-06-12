Cop impersonator arrested in southern Arkansas, officials say

Authorities in southern Arkansas said they arrested a person suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling drivers over in unmarked trucks.

The Ashley County sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday that it arrested a person but declined to release their name as investigators find who the faux cop contacted.

Authorities said the suspect had been stopping people in a green Dodge truck and a red Chevrolet truck.

“More information will be released on the identity of the suspect once investigators believe a valiant effort has been made for citizens to identify this person,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the statement.

Ashley County said its investigators had been working with the Chicot County sheriff’s office and Portland police to find the false officer.

They urged people who came into contact with the individual to contact them.