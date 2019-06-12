Hudson pitches seven innings to help Cardinals beat Marlins

MIAMI — Rookie Dakota Hudson allowed one run in a career-high seven innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals handed the Miami Marlins their sixth consecutive defeat Tuesday night, 7-1.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned after missing 11 games because of a strained right thumb and went 2 for 5 with a single and double.

Marcell Ozuna punctuated the victory with a ninth-inning homer, his 18th. He has a career average of .452 (14 for 31) against his former team.

Hudson (5-3) gave up four hits, struck out six and retired 10 in a row during one stretch for the Cardinals, who have won his past five starts.

The right-hander has the highest groundball rate in the majors, and 12 of his 21 outs came on grounders. He hasn’t given up a homer in 47 innings.

The Marlins totaled five hits, all singles. They rank last in the majors in runs and have been outscored 31-10 in the past six games.

Elieser Hernandez (0-1), recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to make his first start of the year, allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Kolten Wong had two of the Cardinals’ 13 hits and reached base four times, and teammate Harrison Bader drove in two runs with a triple and a bases-loaded walk. Dexter Fowler had an RBI single in the seventh and then scored from first on Jose Martinez’s pinch-hit two-run single.

St. Louis broke a 1-all tie in the sixth. One run scored on a throwing error by shortstop Miguel Rojas, and three consecutive walks forced in another run.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta threw six effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arrieta (6-5) allowed three runs and six hits for his second win in eight starts. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries. Ketel Marte went deep for the Diamondbacks and the teams combined for only two homers a night after setting a major league record with 13. Arizona lefty Jon Duplantier (1-1) gave up four runs and seven hits in three innings. The Diamondbacks’ five-game winning streak ended. Kingery gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the second with a drive to left, his seventh homer and third in two games. Bryce Harper ripped an RBI double to right to make it 4-0. Jay Bruce made an excellent sliding catch to prevent at least one run on Marte’s sinking liner to left with one out and runners on first and second in the third. Carson Kelly’s two-run double with two outs in the fourth cut it to 4-2.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 4, RAYS 3 Mike Fiers pitched six effective innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit consecutive homers, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Fiers (6-3) allowed two runs and three hits, and is 4-0 in seven starts beginning with his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7. Liam Hendriks, Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen, who gave up Willy Adames’ RBI single in the ninth en route to his 15th save, combined to strike out six and complete the four-hitter. Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who are 16 games over .500 despite an 18-15 record at home. After Matt Chapman reached on shortstop Adames’ throwing error in the sixth, Olson hit a two-run homer and Davis then went deep two pitches later off Emilio Pagan (1-1) as Oakland took a 4-2 lead. Pagan, acquired by Tampa Bay from the Athletics in a three-team trade in December, had allowed just one run over 19 innings in his previous 18 appearances. Pham put the Rays up 1-0 on a first-inning homer. He had been 1 for 17 in five games since returning June 6 from lower right leg injury. Adames walked with two outs in the fourth, went to third on Kevin Kiermaier’s single and scored to make it 2-0 on a double steal. Oakland got to 2-1 on Chad Pinder’s RBI single in the fifth.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Rookie John Means tied a season-high with seven strikeouts and the Baltimore Orioles took the series opener from the Toronto Blue Jays. Means (6-4) allowed one run on four hits with three walks over five innings and lowered his ERA to 2.60. Baltimore reliever Shawn Armstrong threw a pair of scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Miguel Castro entered and allowed a bloop RBI double to Randal Grichuk that pulled the Blue Jays 3-2 in the eighth. The Orioles answered in the bottom half with a double that scored Stevie Wilkerson for a key insurance run. Mychal Givens picked up his sixth save. Anthony Santander had three hits and an RBI-double for Baltimore. Eric Sogard led off the game with his sixth home run for the Blue Jays, who dropped their fifth straight game and have lost 11 of 13.

RANGERS 9, RED SOX 5 Hunter Pence hit a stand-up, inside-the-park home run and the Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox after both managers were ejected. Ariel Jurado (4-2) struck out six while pitching six innings of three-run ball, and Pence, Asdrubal Cabrera and Ronald Guzman each had two RBIs for the Rangers. Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts homered for Boston. Andrew Benintendi was ejected in the fifth, and manager Alex Cora was also tossed defending his outfielder. Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1) made his first major league start and struck out seven, but he struggled with his control and allowed four runs — three earned — on three hits and five walks. He faced two batters in the fourth, when Texas pulled ahead 4-3. The Rangers added two more runs in the fifth on a double by Guzman, and the Red Sox began to unravel in the bottom half of the inning. With Benintendi banished to the clubhouse, Pence took advantage of a realigned outfield for his 14th homer. Brock Holt moved from left field to right in the sixth and couldn’t track down Pence’s fly at the short right field wall. Holt fell onto the top of the wall and remained draped there while the ball rolled slowly toward right-center. Betts, who moved from right to center, couldn’t get to the ball before Pence finished his dash around the bases. The two-run homer put Texas up 9-3. Cabrera followed Pence with a line drive to left and tried to stretch it to a double, sliding in and initially being called safe before second base umpire Jordan Baker quickly reversed his own call. That brought Texas manager Chris Woodward storming out of the dugout. He went straight for plate umpire Angel Hernandez and shouted in his face until he got tossed — the first ejection of his managing career.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 2 Jorge Soler had the tying RBI double in the eighth inning and Cheslor Cuthbert followed with the go-ahead run-scoring single to lead the Kansas City Royals to victory over the Detroit Tigers. Adalberto Mondesi started the rally with his third hit of the game, a double with one out off Daniel Stumpf, and scored on Soler’s ensuing hit off Victor Alcantara (2-1) Terrance Gore ran for Soler and stole third. He then scored on Cuthbert’s single between three fielders in right field to put the Royals ahead. Scott Barlow (2-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to get the win, and Ian Kennedy got the last three outs for his fifth save.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 12-4, METS 5-10 Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer in the first inning off an ineffective James Paxton, J.D. Davis and Carlos Gomez also went deep, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees for a split of their day-night Subway Series doubleheader. Jason Vargas (3-3) wasn’t sharp early but got stronger as the night wore on, helping the Mets to only the fifth win in their last 23 road games. Luke Voit hit a three-run homer off Zack Wheeler in a five-run fourth inning as the Yankees overcame a three-run deficit to win the opener. After falling out of the AL East lead for the first time since the morning of May 19, the Yankees (41-25) moved back into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the division. The Mets (33-34) have not been over .500 since May 3.

INDIANS 2, REDS 1 (10 INNINGS) Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a bases-loaded single with one out in the 10th inning, leading the Cleveland Indians to victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Mercado lined a 1-2 pitch from Raisel Iglesias (1-6) to left field and was mobbed by his teammates after rounding first base. Mike Freeman drew a one-out walk and took third on a single by Leonys Martin. Francisco Lindor was intentionally walked, setting the stage for Mercado. Brad Hand (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings and struck out the side in the 10th. Cleveland has won five of seven on its homestand, taking two of three from Minnesota and the Yankees. Indians starter Trevor Bauer allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings and threw 118 pitches. Red starter Luis Castillo allowed a solo homer to Carlos Santana in the fourth and struck out six in six innings.

ASTROS 10, BREWERS 8 Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit one of Houston’s four home runs to become the first player in franchise history to homer in his first two major league games and lead the Astros to a win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Yuli Gurriel, Robinson Chirinos and Tyler White also homered for the Astros, who won for the fourth time in five games. Houston led by one in the fifth when Michael Brantley hit a run-scoring triple to chase Freddy Peralta (3-3). He was replaced by Matt Albers, who was greeted with a single by Gurriel which pushed the lead to 6-3. Alvarez then knocked a changeup by Albers into the right field seats to extend the lead to 8-3. Travis Shaw hit a solo homer for the Brewers in the seventh before a two-run home run by Chirinos in the bottom of the inning extended Houston’s lead to 10-4.