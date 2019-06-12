Jail's 2 escapees recaptured

Authorities recaptured two inmates Tuesday morning after they escaped from a northeast Arkansas jail and evaded police in the woods for nearly 24 hours, officials said.

The Cross County sheriff's office said Greg Farmer, 40, and Austin Dooley, 28, broke free of the jail through a drain pipe early Monday morning with the help of two others whom police later arrested.

Sheriff David West said in a statement that Farmer and Dooley fled into the woods near the jail. Police arrested them around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after a foot chase near County Road 747.

Both men had been at the jail on felony charges.

Records show Farmer faces charges of kidnapping, terroristic threats and retaliating against witnesses from a previous arrest. Dooley had been at the jail awaiting trial on a drug-related charge and driving infractions.

State, local and federal law enforcement agencies helped with the search and set up a perimeter in the woods, West said.

Police also arrested two people accused of helping the men escape.

Authorities said they have charged 33-year-old Stephanie Henderson and 40-year-old Carl Ellis with three felonies. Both are accused of having roles in the escape.

Cross County Capt. Jeff Nichols said Ellis climbed to the jail's roof and broke a pipe that the inmates crawled through. He said Henderson acted as the getaway driver.

Each charge they face carries up to 10 years in prison and hefty fines.

West said deputies took Farmer and Dooley back to jail, where they remained Tuesday afternoon along with Henderson and Ellis. A jail roster didn't show whether their bail had been set.

Online court records didn't list attorneys representing them.

Metro on 06/12/2019