Jones leads Northwest Arkansas to win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas — Travis Jones had three hits and scored two runs as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-3 on Tuesday.

NW Arkansas got on the board first in the third inning when Emmanuel Rivera drew a bases-loaded walk and Anderson Miller hit a two-run single.

The Naturals later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

NW Arkansas southpaw Eric Skoglund (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jesse Scholtens (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up four runs and five hits over four innings.

ARKANSAS 3, CORPUS

CHRISTI 1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Evan White hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a win over the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The double by White scored Donnie Walton and Aaron Knapp to give the Travelers a 2-1 lead.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Joe DeCarlo scored on an error.

Arkansas right-hander Darren McCaughan (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over eight innings.

Seth Beer homered and singled for the Hooks.

SPRINGFIELD 4, MIDLAND 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Irving Lopez homered and tripled, scoring two runs as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Midland RockHounds. With the loss, the RockHounds snapped a six-game winning streak.

Chris Chinea homered and singled for Springfield.

Midland got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After reaching base on a walk, Brallan Perez advanced to third on a double by Luis Barrera and then scored on a single by Tyler Ramirez.

After tying the game in the third, the Cardinals took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Dylan Carlson and Randy Arozarena hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the sixth when Chinea hit a solo home run.

Springfield southpaw Austin Warner (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brian Howard (5-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over 52/3 innings.

TULSA 4, FRISCO 0

FRISCO, Texas — Victor Gonzalez, Yordy Cabrera and Shea Spitzbarth combined for a shutout as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Frisco RoughRiders.

Gonzalez (2-1) went 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out five and walking two to get the win. Edgar Arredondo (5-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out two in the Texas League game.

Tulsa scored one run in the fourth on an RBI single by Cristian Santana. The Drillers scored again in the fifth inning, when they put up three runs, including a single by Chris Parmelee that scored Gavin Lux.

Lux doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

For the RoughRiders, Juremi Profar singled three times. Frisco was blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Tulsa staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.