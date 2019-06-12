Little Rock club will 'obviously' appeal liquor license pull

The Paper Moon Gentleman's Club is closed for business after the director of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control on Wednesday yanked the club's license, citing 72 violations that ranged from prostitution to improper physical contact with patrons.

The club has 15 days to appeal the decision to the Alcoholic Beverage Control board.

"We'll obviously be appealing," said Mike Dickinson, a Paper Moon board member.

The violations arose from a two-month investigation by three agents in September and October. The undercover operation found a myriad of violations that included several instances of entertainers soliciting as prostitutes on the premises, entertainers exposing their genitals and breasts to patrons, employees drinking alcoholic beverages on duty, dancers simulating sexual acts and improper touching between dancers and patrons.

Paper Moon has been cited numerous times by the Alcoholic Beverage Control agency in the past for similar violations to those they are currently facing, Scott Hardin, spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration, said. The club was accused of allowing a patron to be touched in April 2018, and there were 10 citations for various violations in January 2016.

Little Rock police raided the club in 2011 resulting in charges of prostitution for four dancers and public indecency for two others.