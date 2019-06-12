• John Legend says Hollywood should consider boycotting Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and other states that pass restrictive abortion laws. Legend admits he's not sure if a boycott would be successful, but says "it's a conversation that needs to be had. Particularly when these studios are hiring people and bringing people to the state and saying, 'Come work with us here in this state,' but if you get pregnant there you're going to be treated like a second-class citizen," he said. "That's a tough conversation to have with your staff. And so I think hopefully the pressure that the studios are putting on will help Georgia and other states see the error of their ways." Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have enacted bills barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Missouri's governor signed a bill last month approving an eight-week ban on abortion, with exceptions only for medical emergencies. Alabama has gone even further, outlawing virtually all abortions, even in cases of rape or incest. None of the bans have taken effect, and all are expected to face legal challenges. Legend, who has two children with wife and model Chrissy Teigen, said the idea that any state would get involved in making a reproductive decision for a woman "is just unconscionable to me. There's no way we can have equality in any other realm if women don't have the ability to make these kinds of decisions on their own without the state getting involved," Legend said Monday in an interview.

• Singer Steve Lawrence revealed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. In a letter sent by his spokesman Howard Bragman, Lawrence confirmed the diagnosis, saying that he felt he needed to speak out in light of recent rumors and media inquiries. "I'm living my life, going out in public and trying to spend as much time as possible with my family and friends while I am still able to engage and enjoy," he wrote. Lawrence said he doesn't want pity or sympathy in response to his diagnosis. "I have lived and am living a wonderful, joyous life filled with love, support and amazing moments," he said. The 83-year-old crooner is known for solo hits including the ballad "Go Away Little Girl" and as one half of the 1960s pop duo Steve and Eydie alongside his wife, Eydie Gorme, who died in 2013. Lawrence and Gorme were known for their frequent appearances on TV variety and talk shows, in night clubs, and on the stages of Las Vegas. People magazine first reported the news of Lawrence's diagnosis.

Photo by AP file photo

In this May 30,1998 file photo, singer Steve Lawrence arrives at the black-tie gala called "Thanks Frank" honoring Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas.

A Section on 06/12/2019