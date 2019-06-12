Catalon's brother joining him in Fayetteville

Arkansas football helmets sit atop storage bins during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff
Former Southern University receiver and team captain Kendall Catalon, the older brother of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, has joined his brother in Fayetteville and is expected to be a Razorback.
Catalon (5-9, 180 pounds) caught 33 passes for 424 yards and 5 touchdowns last season to help the Jaguars to a 7-4 record and a SWAC Western Division title. He also had 8 carries for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore.
He completed 136 of 214 passes for 1,701 yards and 33 touchdowns and rushed 116 times for 1,025 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior at Mansfield Legacy High School in Texas.
He will sit out a year and be eligible for the 2020 season. He has three years to play two.
