SPORTS BRIEFS

Nelson joins Bentonville teammates, inks with UCA

Bentonville High's Morgan Nelson signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Central Arkansas in a ceremony Tuesday at the Tiger Athletic Complex.

She will head to UCA but won't be alone. Bentonville teammates Cailey Cochran, Jenna Wildeman and Megan Crownover signed with the Bears in the fall. The three-time all-conference and all-state tournament selection chose UCA over Evangel and Southeastern University.

Nelson said having teammates there definitely played a part in the decision.

"It's obviously tempting to go there because three of my friends are going there, but it's also closer to home rather than Florida," Nelson said. "The feel at UCA just felt like home. I've always had a dream of playing college softball."

Nelson, an all-state third baseman, helped the Lady Tigers reach the state finals for the fourth consecutive time. She hit .452 with 11 doubles, 2 triples and 10 home runs while driving in 49 runs and scoring 41.

Benton County PAL to host soccer clinic

The Benton County Sheriff's Police Athletic League Program is hosting a free Razorback Alumni soccer clinic free for girls ages 9 to 14.

The clinic is June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sugar Creek Soccer Park in Bentonville. In addition to working on skills and drills, the former Hogs also will speak to the campers about important life lessons that pertain to education, drugs and work ethic.

To reserve a spot in the camp, email bentoncountypal1@gmail.com.

