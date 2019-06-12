State sports brief

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

Harter, Johnson earn national honor

Arkansas women’s coach Lance Harter and assistant coach Chris Johnson were named National Coach of the Year and National Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively, on Tuesday by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association. Harter earned the honor for the third time, having won it in 2000 and 2016. Johnson received the honor for the first time. Harter led the Razorbacks to the NCAA women’s national championship in Austin, Texas, earning 64 points in 10 events including titles in the 100 hurdles and pole vault and runner-up finishes in the 5,000 and 1,600 relay.

Johnson, who coaches sprinters, saw his athletes earn 39 of the 64 points.