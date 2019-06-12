Travelers take down Hooks

Evan White's two-run double in the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the Arkansas Travelers' 3-1 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night in front of an announced crowd of 4,452 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

With one out, Aaron Knapp singled and stole second. Donnie Walton followed with a single to right field to put runners at first and third. White then doubled down the left-field line to score both runners.

The Travelers added a run in the eighth thanks to two errors by Hooks first baseman Seth Beer and one by left fielder Ramiro Rodriguez. Joe DeCarlo reached on a fielding error by Beer. After Knapp struck out swinging, Walton reached on a fielder's choice. Beer tried to get DeCarlo out at second base, except his throw went into left field. Rodriguez was charged with an error on the throw on the same play, which allowed DeCarlo to score and Walton reached second base.

Beer homered in the fourth inning to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead.

Darren McCaughan (5-3) allowed 1 run on 7 hits in 7 2/3 innings with 4 strikeouts for the Travs. Wyatt Mills struck out two in the final 1 1/3 innings to earn his third save of the season.

Carson LaRue (1-3) allowed 2 earned runs on 4 hits in 8 innings to take the loss for Corpus Christi.

Walton led the Travs, going 2 for 4 with a run scored. Beer went 2 for 4 to lead the Hooks.

Up next

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. today

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

BROADCAST KPZK-AM 1250 in central Arkansas; sportsanimal920.com, tunein.com

WEBSITE travs.com

PROMOTIONS $1 hot dogs and hot dog eating contest TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-4, 2.72 ERA); Hooks: RHP J.B. Bukauskas (0-3, 6.20)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Midland, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

