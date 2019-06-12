Twin brothers from Arkansas arrested in home invasion

Twin brothers from Malvern were arrested on felony charges late Monday after allegedly forcing their way into a Hot Springs home occupied by two women.

Eric Charles Norwood, 32, and Shawn Allan Norwood, 32, both of Malvern, were taken into custody around 10:15 p.m. and each charged with a felony count of residential burglary, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of first-degree criminal mischief, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Eric Norwood was also charged with a misdemeanor count of public intoxication. The brothers remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $6,000 bond and are set to appear Wednesday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Garland County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the county. The report did not indicate the exact location.

Deputies made contact with two women who said that two white men had parked a silver Ford Ranger on the street beside their house and then got out and ran toward them aggressively.

The two women ran inside their house and locked the back door, but one of the men broke out the bathroom window and the other ran around to the front door and forced his way in.

The men allegedly began yelling at the women, saying, "You know what this is about! Where is Mike? Where is the money?"

Finally, one of the men told the other "we have the wrong house. There is only a couple of chicks here."

At that point, one woman grabbed a BB gun that resembled a real rifle she had in the house and pointed it at the two men. They reportedly backed out of the front door and then fled in the Ranger, but not before the women got the license plate number.

About two hours later, the Ranger was stopped and the two men identified. The affidavit notes that Eric Norwood was noted to have red, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of intoxicants and was unsteady on his feet. He allegedly admitted he had been drinking all day.