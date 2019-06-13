Advocates seek ways to tackle homelessness

When she's on the phone with a person in need, Sharon Stout said she doesn't hang up until she's connected them with help, whether it's from an organization she works with directly or not.

Stout, secretary for the Arkansas Homeless Coalition and administrator for Pulaski County housing programs, says it's often easier to "close the book" than to connect the individual with a different organization.

Speaking at a community forum on sheltering options hosted by the coalition Wednesday morning, she said providers don't always work together and that homelessness in central Arkansas is not going away.

Service providers, advocates, faith leaders and city officials filled the auditorium at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library on Wednesday for a discussion on sheltering options. Officials said the conversation was part of an ongoing effort to foster more collaboration among groups working to help individuals experiencing homelessness in the area.

Preliminary numbers from the most recent census of the homeless population in four central Arkansas counties showed that there were more than 1,000 homeless people in the area during one night in January. Of those individuals, nearly 600 were staying outside rather than in a shelter.

Kathy Webb, who represents Ward 3 on the Little Rock Board of Directors, said city staff members had made progress on working with advocacy groups in the past year and a half.

"There hasn't always been a terrific relationship between the city and the Arkansas Homeless Coalition," Webb said.

Fred Love, a Democratic state representative from Little Rock and director of community services for Pulaski County, said a next step would be an awareness campaign for all the services available.

"I think I see a recurring theme: that everybody doesn't know what everybody else is doing," Love said. "We need some speed dating here."

Love, the minority House leader at the Capitol, said a conference on homelessness that would include providers and advocates from several areas was in the works.

Another step Love and other officials agreed was needed was a 24-hour, citywide crisis hotline for people in need.

Dusty Hankins, who works with youth support organization Immerse Arkansas, first made the suggestion.

"One of the challenges that we run into is, shelters say you have to be in by 7. We had a youth that needed some help at 11 o'clock at night," Hankins said.

Immerse has its own crisis line, Hankins said, and the group was able to coordinate with the Pulaski County Crisis Stabilization Unit to find the young person a place to stay for the night. But Hankins said he wanted to collaborate with other service providers to find more structural solutions. Webb agreed that more coordination with the crisis stabilization unit was possible.

Other ideas advocates raised Wednesday included moving to a housing-first model -- focusing on sheltering people first regardless of other struggles they may have -- and an interactive website that groups can contribute to help people keep up with different resources that become available.

Central Arkansas Re-Entry Coalition Chairman Leta Anthony said local advocates should assess and work to strengthen measures that prevent people from becoming homeless. Chris Porter, the city's homeless advocate, said service providers should follow up with people that they meet.

"This is just the beginning of a series of conversations," Love said. "This conversation has been rich."

