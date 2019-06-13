After floodwaters destroyed building, North Little Rock charter school to discontinue offering 6th-8th grades

Capital City Lighthouse Academy charter school in North Little Rock will discontinue offering sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

Forty-nine students, affected by the decision, can transfer to Jacksonville Lighthouse charter school.

On Thursday, the state Board of Education accepted the recommendation of the Charter Authorizing Panel to allow Capital City Lighthouse Academy to modify its charter, or agreement, with the state. That agreement states — among other things — what grades the charter school offers.

The charter school asked for the elimination of the three grades because the classroom building that houses those grades was destroyed after the Arkansas River overran its banks.

Capital Lighthouse opened in 2015 with a campus for kindergarten-fifth grade classes. The school added additional grades later.

In February, the Charter Authorizing Panel endorsed Capital City Lighthouse Academy’s request to alter the grades the North Little Rock school serves from kindergarten through 12th grades to kindergarten through eighth grades. Overall, the school has had about 210 students.

The endorsement to reduce the number of grades needed the state education board’s approval.

The school is part of Lighthouse Academies, a network of public charter schools in New York, Indiana and Arkansas.