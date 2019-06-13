Arkansas target Moses Moody shines in first day of NBPA top 100

Arkansas target Moses Moody turned in one of the best first day performances at the NBPA Top 100 camp in front of the Razorback coaching staff and numerous others at the University of Virginia.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde, (Fla.), Academy scored 14 points and had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in helping his Heat squad to a 65-61 victory over the Spurs in the first game of the day.

He came back with 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in a 75-67 loss to the Rockets in the last game of the day. Despite going 2 of 8 from the three-point line, national analyst Van Coleman of the Basketball Channel said Moody had one of the better days among the nation's elite.

"Moody had a solid day in front of nation's coaches," Coleman said. "He has shown a much improved ability to attack the rim off the dribble and despite an off night from three, he was one of top twenty -five performers in camp today."

An ESPN a five-star recruit, the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 22 overall prospect for the 2020 class, Moody and the Heat will play at 9:20 am and 10:30 am on Friday.