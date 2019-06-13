Arkansas target Moses Moody shines in 1st day of NBPA Top 100

Arkansas target Moses Moody turned in one of the best first-day performances at the NBPA Top 100 camp in front of the Razorbacks coaching staff and numerous others at the University of Virginia.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde (Fla.) Academy, scored 14 points and had 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in helping his Heat squad to a 65-61 victory over the Spurs in the first game of the day.

He came back with 13 points, 4 rebounds, one block and one steal in a 75-67 loss to the Rockets in the last game of the day. Despite going 2-of-8 from the 3-point line, national analyst Van Coleman of the Basketball Channel said Moody had one of the better days among the nation's elite.

"Moody had a solid day in front of the nation's coaches," Coleman said. "He has shown a much-improved ability to attack the rim off the dribble and, despite an off night from 3, he was one of top 25 performers in camp today."

An ESPN a five-star recruit, the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 22 overall prospect for the 2020 class, Moody and the Heat will play at 9:20 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Friday.