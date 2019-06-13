College establishes bladesmith school

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is preparing to start a new bladesmith school this fall to celebrate and preserve the art of bladesmithing and the birth of the famous Bowie knife in Arkansas.

The college has worked closely with Historic Washington State Park to establish the James Black School of Bladesmithing in historic Washington in southwest Arkansas.

This is the second bladesmith school in the area.

In 1830, James Black crafted the original Bowie knife in Washington. He and the site became famous for producing what is now recognized as the official state blade and the National American Blade.

