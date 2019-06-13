Dumas' Kylin James hoping to earn Arkansas offer

Dumas junior running back Kylin James is one of the top 2021 prospects in the state and he leaves little doubt where he wants to play in college.

James (5-10, 216) was one of the better prospects at the Arkansas high school camp on Monday and Tuesday. Receiving an offer from the Razorbacks would be big for him.

“It will mean a lot,” James said. “This is my home. I like it here.”

He has offers from William and Mary and Murray State, and is drawing interest from other schools.

As a sophomore, he rushed 196 times for 1,076 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 406 yards and 2 touchdowns, helping the Bobcats reach the Class 4A semifinals for the first time in school history.

The camp helped him improve and was a chance to interact with the coaches.

“The experience was great,” he said. “I got to talk to the coaches 1-on-1 and get better with my footwork and seeing myself on film.”

He reportedly recorded a 4.53 electronic time in the 40-yard dash at an earlier camp in June. He clocked a 4.7 electronic time at the Arkansas camp.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor encouraged James.

“He said just keep being great and keep getting better,” James said.

James has a 240-pound bench press, 285 power clean and 500 squat. Being one of the more talented campers, he was looked upon as a leader.

"You have to step your game up a little bit more," he said, "because if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, the other guys won’t do what they’re suppose to be doing.”