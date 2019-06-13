Fishing hot spots

LAKE CONWAY Bass are biting plastic worms, buzzbaits and bass minnows. Bream are biting redworms and crickets. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or small jigs. Catfish are biting worms, nightcrawlers, dough bait and live bait.

LAKE HAMILTON Bass fishing is excellent with Carolina-rigged worms and lizards, Texas-rigged ribbon-tailed worms in darker colors like black, plum or junebug. Topwater lures are productive in the mornings and evenings. Catfish are biting on drop-offs and creek channel bends everywhere.

BEAVER LAKE Largemouth bass are biting flukes, spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and plastics around brush. Kentucky bass and smallmouth bass are biting 41/2-inch, green pumpkin Robo worms on 6- or 8-pound flourocarbon line in clear water. Crappie are biting Bandit 300 crankbaits in main channels at 12-17 feet trolled 2-3 mph. Bream are biting around docks.

Photo by Nikki Dawes

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 06/13/2019