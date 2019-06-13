France scores late to stay undefeated

France's Eugenie Le Sommer, celebrates with France's Amel Majri after scoring her side's second goal on a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between France and Norway in Nice, France, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

NICE, France -- France recovered from a terrible own goal to beat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday as the host nation remained undefeated at the Women's World Cup.

Eugenie Le Sommer scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute after video review determined Ingrid Syrstad Engen had fouled Marion Torrent in the area.

Valerie Gauvin, benched in France's opening 4-0 victory over South Korea, broke the deadlock after halftime but Norway tied when Wendie Renard turned a cross into her own net.

Renard, considered one of the best defenders in the world, appeared to be in tears as she raised her face to the sky in anguish.

France moved three points ahead of Norway in Group A. Nigeria also was three points behind France, which is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time.

Norway, which won the competition in 1995, is playing without Ada Hegerberg. The 2018 FIFA Ballon d'Or winner stepped down from the national team because of what she says are differences in the way the federation treats the men's and women's teams.

GERMANY 1, SPAIN 0

VALENCIENNES, France -- Germany is finding it far from easy going at the World Cup.

Against a skillful Spain, the two-time world champions relied on Sara Dabritz's goal in the 42nd minute for the victory Wednesday.

It was second-ranked Germany's second successive 1-0 victory in Group B. Germany earned three points for an opening round victory over China.

The Germans, who have always reached at least the quarterfinals at Women's World Cups, had to overcome slack defense before taking the lead.

Spain's lack of production spared Germany an upset to the 13th-ranked team that is playing in only its second World Cup.

When a high ball was sent to Nahikari Garcia in the 14th minute, the forward broke through the center backs. But with only goalkeeper Almuth Schult to beat, Garcia chipped wide.

Germany took the lead against the run of play. Sandra Paños had just saved Alexandra Popp's header but she couldn't keep hold of it and Dabritz pounced to bundle the loose ball into the net.

NIGERIA 2, SOUTH KOREA 0

GRENOBLE, France -- Asisat Oshoala became the second Nigerian player to score in two different Women's World Cup tournaments with a late goal in a victory over South Korea on Wednesday.

Chidinma Okeke chipped the ball past the South Korean defense in the 75th minute and Oshoala chased it down, slipped past Hwang Bo-ram and drew the keeper off her line before sliding it into an open goal from a tight angle.

Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute at Stade des Alpes when South Korea's Kim Do-yeon volleyed the ball into her own net.

The two own-goals so far in this tournament have both featured Nigeria, which is the first team to both score and concede an own-goal at the same Women's World Cup since the United States in 1999. Osinachi Ohale scored on her own team in Nigeria's opening Group A loss to Norway.

Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, joined Rita Nwadike as Nigerians to score in multiple Women's World Cup tournaments.

At a glance

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

Germany 1, Spain 0

France 2, Norway 1

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Australia vs. Brazil, 11 a.m.

South Africa vs. China, 2 p.m.

