A male was found dead Thursday in what Hot Springs police are calling a homicide, according to a news release from the department.

Police discovered the male after responding to a shots fired call around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Portland Street, the release states. The male was found inside 200 Portland St.

The male was declared dead by a coroner, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. His identity has not yet been released by police.