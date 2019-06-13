Housing authority announces negotiations for hiring top executive

The Little Rock board of commissioners announced Thursday that it was ready to move forward with negotiations to hire a woman from Florida to fill its executive director position.

Nadine Jarmon, the executive director for the Deerfield Beach Housing Authority, interviewed for the position April 12. Leta Anthony, the chairwoman for the board, announced that they were negotiating with Jarmon during a report on employment at a regular meeting Thursday.

Jarmon was one of three finalists for the spot.

Anthony said in an interview that Jarmon stuck out because of “her experience, her education, her ability.

She’s just easy,” Anthony said.

The Metropolitan Housing Alliance, the largest housing authority in the state, has been without a permanent director since Rodney Forte resigned in November. Interim director Marshall Nash resigned in April.

Anthony Snell, deputy executive director of real estate for the agency, has served as interim director since Nash left abruptly.

Jarmon has led the Florida agency through two transitions of public housing to Section 8 through the Rental Assistance Demonstration program. The program, which began under former President Barack Obama’s administration, allows public agencies to partner with private companies to revitalize aging housing.

The Little Rock agency is going through the same process with several of its properties.

Jarmon is from Conway and has family in the area, she said in a previous interview.

“Little Rock is a dynamic city,” Jarmon said in an interview in April. “It has a lot going on, and there’s a lot of opportunities for growth in the housing authority.”

She said in an interview Thursday that she hadn’t heard yet from the board and discussing her plans for the Little Rock agency would be “premature.”

Jarmon also has worked as a contracting consultant, a monitor and board adviser for the Gary Housing Authority in Indiana, the executive director of the Road Home Corp. dba Louisiana Land Trust, and the executive director of the Housing Authority of New Orleans.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Arkansas, a master’s in business administration from the University of Houston, and a master’s in public administration and a doctorate in urban and public affairs from the University of Texas.

Forte made $133,000 annually and was at the agency for six years.