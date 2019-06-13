Little Rock police investigating suspected homicide

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a suspected homicide, a police spokesman said.

Dispatch logs show officers responded around 2 p.m. to West 16th Street near Washington Street. The log said officers were initially called to check on the condition of a person.

Lt. Michael Ford said details about the killing weren't immediately available.

The suspected killing would be the city's 19th homicide so far this year.

