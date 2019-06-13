Sections
Breaking: State, C&H Hog Farms reach deal for it to move out of Buffalo River's watershed
Little Rock police investigating suspected homicide

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 2:48 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police tape off a home in the 4600 block of West 16th Street Thursday while investigating a suspected homicide. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Authorities in Little Rock are investigating a suspected homicide, a police spokesman said.

Dispatch logs show officers responded around 2 p.m. to West 16th Street near Washington Street. The log said officers were initially called to check on the condition of a person.

Lt. Michael Ford said details about the killing weren't immediately available.

The suspected killing would be the city's 19th homicide so far this year.

Check back for updates on this developing story

