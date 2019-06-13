Louisiana to save $400M in Medicaid

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s Medicaid program will spend about $400 million less than expected in the nearly ended budget year, largely because tens of thousands of people were booted from Medicaid rolls after computer checks of eligibility were bolstered.

The latest Medicaid forecast for the budget year that ends June 30 showed the program was expected to spend about $12 billion on the government-financed insurance coverage this year, rather than the $12.4 billion allocated for health services.

Nearly all the money Louisiana won’t spend is federal financing that won’t be drawn from Washington, said the Louisiana Department of Health’s chief financial officer Cindy Rives. The small general state tax dollar savings already was taken by lawmakers and spent elsewhere in the just-ended legislative session.

The less-than-expected spending mainly stems from more frequent checks of whether people enrolled in Medicaid earn too much to qualify for the coverage, Rives said.

The health department has begun using an upgraded computer system that does quarterly eligibility checks, rather than previously performed annual checks, and uses more wage data for comparison.

More than 30,000 people lost their Medicaid coverage at the end of March after the first use of the upgraded system, and more are threatened with removal from the program later this month if they can’t prove their eligibility.

Nearly 1.6 million people, one-third of Louisiana’s residents, are enrolled in Medicaid. But the number of people receiving the coverage has fallen by more than 80,000 since January, according to health department data.