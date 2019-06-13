LR tightening criteria for no-knock warrants

The Little Rock Police Department announced new policies Wednesday including a threat-assessment guide for no-knock warrants and more oversight of confidential informants.

At a news conference Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Humphrey said the department's special investigation division and other staff members have been working for months to improve department policies concerning no-knock warrants and use of confidential sources, two matters that drew national attention last year after a series of opinion pieces in The Washington Post.

"We want to answer every question citizens may have," Humphrey said. "We want citizens to rest assured that our main focus is their safety."

The department now will investigate its confidential sources every year and purge those informants who have not been used in the past year. Humphrey said that, as of Wednesday, the department had purged 59 informants because of disuse.

Investigators seeking no-knock warrants will now first complete a threat assessment that ranks the warrant's subject by known violent offenses, drug or weapon possession and the fortification of the residence for which the warrant is being requested. A police sergeant and lieutenant must now approve each affidavit -- a document submitted to judges stating the necessity of a warrant.

Humphrey said he will review each no-knock warrant that is approved after investigators execute it.

In 2018, the Little Rock Police Department executed 95 drug-involved warrants, of which 57 were no-knock warrants. This year, the department has approved 29 warrants, of which six granted no-knock entry. A no-knock warrant allows tactical officers to forcibly enter a home without announcing their presence, often with the use of a battering ram, a mechanical door opener or small explosives.

A lawsuit challenging the legality of no-knock warrants was dismissed in April at the request of the plaintiff, Roderick Talley. Talley filed the lawsuit in December, almost two months after The Washington Post published an opinion piece that alleged Little Rock officers had used false information from a confidential informant and falsified information for the no-knock warrant executed on his residence in 2017.

Humphrey said the policy change was not "because we were forced to do this" but rather a part of an ongoing process of reviewing and updating department operation standards.

"It was because we felt it was the best way to increase the community's trust in us," Humphrey said. "We know there's always a better way of doing things."

Special Investigations Division Capt. Ken Temple said his office has been reviewing department policies such as the confidential informants and no-knock sections since he took over the division in September 2017.

"We recognize that we had an issue, or an area where we could improve as far as dealing with our cooperating individuals or CIs," Temple said. "We ... researched among other agencies across the nation to see if we could borrow from them to make some policies that would enhance our ability to make sure that our CIs are reliable."

Before the policy, Temple said confidential informants were not investigated. The new policy would disqualify individuals if investigators find information "of a criminal nature or untruthfulness, which would/could negatively impact the subsequent prosecution or adversely impact public perception," according to a copy of the new policy.

People volunteering to become cooperating individuals who have a history of filing a false report or untruthfulness will not be considered as potential informants, the policy said.

The second policy change, Temple said, was specifically added to address concerns around no-knock warrants.

"We now have a supervisor approving [no-knock affidavits] to ensure we're meeting our strict guidelines," Temple said.

The threat-assessment guide, which must be submitted with the affidavit to the detective's superior officer, will aid in determining whether a no-knock warrant is necessary, Temple said.

The guide includes 20 yes-or-no questions and each yes is worth two or four points. A score of zero to three means the investigators should not request a knock-and-announce warrant. A score of four or more means officers may discuss requesting a no-knock warrant, though Humphrey said the guide does not ensure that a no-knock warrant will be approved simply because the subject's score is four or higher.

Included among the criteria is whether the subject has a history of violence. Homicide, armed robbery, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer count as four points each and assault counts as two points. If the subject has been arrested for destroying evidence or if the suspect is on probation or parole, that counts as two points.

Four points are given for each type of weapon the subject is known to possess and if the suspect poses in social media photos with guns. Being classified as a terrorist or a sovereign citizen earns suspects two points. Religious extremists and gang members get two points.

The assessment asks if the suspect is "mentally unstable," and if the suspect has any military or police background. A yes in either category earns two points.

Homes with "geographic barriers or considerations" get two points. Homes with "counter surveillance personnel or monitoring devices" or if the site is fortified earn two points each.

Having armed security personnel earns an additional four points.

Detectives also will include in the request for a warrant whether any children will be present in the house.

A final policy change states only the tactical team commander may chose the method of entry into a residence. Tactical teams execute all search-and-seizure warrants in drug investigations.

The no-knock warrant policies went into effect Tuesday. The confidential-informant policy began in October.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who spoke briefly at the news conference Wednesday, commended the Police Department on the policy changes.

"This is a part of being accountable, clear and transparent," Scott said. "This is a serious matter. This acknowledges that whenever there is an opportunity for improvement, [we should] lead with improvement."

Photo by Thomas Metthe

“We want citizens to rest assured that our main focus is their safety,” Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said Wednesday in announcing new policies on no-knock warrants.

Metro on 06/13/2019