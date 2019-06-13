Magnolia man admits killing, gets 30 years

MAGNOLIA -- Stephen Smith, a Magnolia man who faced one count of first-degree murder in a Nov. 19 slaying, has pleaded guilty in Columbia County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Smith, 24, was arrested Nov. 24 in Bossier City, La., after a days-long, multi-agency manhunt in the slaying of Magnolia's Jarious Shaw.

The 22-year-old victim had been shot in the chest five days earlier on Norma Street in Magnolia.

Shaw's death in November was the first slaying in a Thanksgiving week in which four people were killed in Magnolia -- three of which were homicides and one of which was a police shooting in which a man, according to a sheriff's office report, rammed his car into a Columbia County deputy's patrol unit as he was serving a first-degree murder warrant. One of the deaths was Smith's 83-year-old grandfather, Nathaniel, who was slain Nov. 23 at his Jeanette Street home.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed by the Magnolia Police Department, Smith, who lived on Norma Street, walked into a 226 Norma St. home where Shaw was on Nov. 19, argued with him in the backyard, shot him in the chest with a single bullet from a handgun and fled.

One of Smith's family members, according to the affidavit, said that the spat between the two men "happened over nothing" and that he "just reacted" after Shaw pushed him and "just shot."

Smith disappeared for days while police, along with tactical and K-9 units, searched and blocked streets near any of the suspect's last-known whereabouts. The manhunt lasted for days, culminating in Smith's discovery in Louisiana by Bossier Parish and federal authorities.

Smith was transported back to Columbia County on Nov. 26, 2018, where bail was set at $5 million. He was also a convicted felon, having been sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2012 for armed robbery and just released, according to jail records, from the Columbia County jail on Nov. 13 for a parole violation.

After his homicide arrest, a parole hold was placed on him by the state, revoking any bond. In December, Smith was transferred back to state prison where he will remain after his pleading.

Deputy prosecutor Ryan Phillips said that he had recently discussed the plea deal and potential prison term with the victim's family and that they supported the sentencing.

"They did receive notice of [the plea], and they were on board," he said.

Smith, appearing on June 6 in white state prison garments, was soft-spoken and clear when admitting his guilt, responding "yes sir" to each procedural question asked by Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. He was represented by public defense attorney Daren Nelson of El Dorado.

