NLR man arrested in car chase, crash

A North Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he led Little Rock police on a chase in a stolen car about two weeks ago, according to a report.

Arkansas State Police officers arrested Nicholas Deon Thomas, 22, on charges of felony theft by receiving, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, fleeing by foot and by vehicle and third-degree battery, the report said.

Officers said that Thomas was the driver who led Little Rock police officers on a pursuit on May 24 that ended in a crash near Roosevelt Road.

The driver in that incident got out of the vehicle and ran through a neighborhood, but other occupants in the vehicle later identified Thomas as the driver, the report said.

Thomas was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Wednesday evening.

Metro on 06/13/2019