Nuggets made from plants among Tyson Foods' first alternative protein products

In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Tyson Foods Inc. debuted its first alternative protein products on Thursday, including nuggets made from plants.

Food producers like Tyson, Hormel and competitors have been developing their own products as meat substitutes made from plants continue to gain market share.

“Today’s consumers are seeking more protein options so we’re creating new products for the growing number of people open to flexible diets that include both meat and plant-based protein,” said Noel White, Tyson’s president and chief executive officer, in remarks on Thursday. “For us, this is about ‘and’ — not ‘or.’"

Along with Tyson’s line of Raised & Rooted nuggets, the Springdale-based company has crafted a blended patty made with Angus beef and pea protein, and a blended sausage made with chicken, beans, and grains.

