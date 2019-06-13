Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JUNE

14 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited Millican Memorial Golf Tournament. Southern Oaks Country Club. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

15 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Lake Dardanelle/TBA. sherwoodbassclub.com

29 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Bella Vista RR. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

30 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Arkansas River/Maumelle Park. (501) 428-9850.

JULY

9 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

13 Central Arkansas Crappie Association tournament. Lake Nimrod, Plainview. centralarkansascrappieassociation.com

13 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. NWA Road Runner. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

Sports on 06/13/2019