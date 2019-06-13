Sections
Breaking: State, C&H Hog Farms reach deal for it to move out of Buffalo River's watershed
Pine Bluff casino OK'd, licenses denied in Pope County

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:17 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A roulette wheel spins at Cherokee Casino & Hotel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., on August 23. Some Oklahoma casinos have been granted permission to install “ball and dice” games including roulette and craps.

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas panel has approved an American Indian tribe's application to operate a casino in Jefferson County while rejecting five applications from casino operators for a facility in Pope County.

The Arkansas Racing Commission on Thursday unanimously granted the Downstream Development Authority of the Oklahoma-based Quapaw Tribe a casino license for Jefferson County. The tribe was the only applicant for that license. The tribe says they will move forward immediately with construction of the estimated $350 million casino and resort.

But the commission denied licenses to all five applicants in Pope County because none have the legally required support from local authorities. The commission also voted to return the full $250,000 application fee to each company.

In addition, the commission approved sportsbook wagering at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

