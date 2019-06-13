Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Little Rock apartments

Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 28-year-old at a Little Rock apartment building earlier this week.

Detectives arrested 39-year-old Leonard Piggee of Alexander on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Little Rock Police Department. Authorities allege he was involved in a shooting early Sunday at the Spanish Valley Apartments in the 5300 block of Baseline Road.

Officers responded to the apartments and found Jeremy Chambers lying in a breezeway, police said.

He died at the scene after medical crews attempted to treat him for multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Online records show police booked Piggee into the Pulaski County jail around 6 a.m. Thursday.

He remained at the facility later in the morning with bond not yet set.

County and online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charge.