Rogers police seek suspect in shooting

ROGERS -- Police are searching for the person involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Freddy's Restaurant.

Keith Foster, Rogers police spokesman, said Wednesday that man was involved in the shooting Tuesday night at the restaurant at 4507 W. Walnut St.

Police reported witnesses said two men got into an altercation and one of them was shot in the leg.

One fled the scene. The man with the gunshot wound drove himself to Mercy Hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the police.

The shooting is believed to be connected to an ongoing dispute between the two, Foster said.

Foster identified the suspect as a 21-year-old Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. He was seen driving a silver BMW at the time of the incident and may have a gun, Foster said.

Metro on 06/13/2019