Second suspect, 17, charged in slaying

EL DORADO -- A second suspect has been charged in the June 5 slaying of 27 year-old Brandon Parker.

Chancin Hooks, 17, of Crossett has been charged as an adult with capital murder in Parker's death, along with Tristan Waller, 19, of Urbana.

According to court records, deputies and investigators from the Union County sheriff's office responded to a call from ProMed Ambulance Service in reference to two men, Randy Miller, 22, and Brandon Parker, 27, with gunshot wounds.

Parker was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after deputies responded to the call. Miller was treated for facial injuries.

Miller told detectives that he and Parker had met Waller and Hooks before the shooting for a drug deal, according to court documents. Miller told police that Waller and Hooks were contacts of Parker's, not his, documents said.

Parker and Miller left after the sale, but Parker received a call asking him to swing back by the spot where they'd met Waller and Hooks, according to documents.

Miller described being ambushed when they returned to the spot, saying one of the attackers had been hiding in the woods while the other stood near a parked truck. Miller said that as he and Parker parked the vehicle, gunfire broke out and Parker was hit, according to the documents.

Miller said he returned fire, according to the documents. Once the shooting stopped, Miller said, he saw that Parker had been seriously injured and drove their vehicle from the passenger's side to escape danger.

An agent with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force received a tip that Waller may have been involved in the shooting. Authorities discovered that Waller lived in the immediate area of the shooting and owned a vehicle that matched the description Miller gave of the vehicle at the scene of the shooting, according to documents.

Miller picked Waller out of a lineup. Waller told detectives he would take them to the place where the shooting occurred, according to documents.

Waller took police to the scene of the incident and then described his version of events to police, according to court records. He also took police to the location of the truck Miller had mentioned before implicating Hooks in the crime as well, the documents said.

Detectives recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting at Hooks' home, according to court records.

