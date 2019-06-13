Sister urging Texas receiver to join her at Arkansas

2020 WR Hayden Metcalf has a chance to attend his dream school and join his sister in Fayetteville after earning a preferred walkon offer from Arkansas.

Receiver Hayden Metcalf now has a chance to attend his dream school and join his sister in Fayetteville after earning a preferred walk-on offer after Arkansas’ two-day high school camp on Tuesday.

“I love the coaches here,” Metcalf said. “Everyone is one big family. It’s just a pretty campus and everyone knows one another and the facilities don’t get much better.”

Metcalf, 6-1, 170, 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Prosper, Texas, has an offer from Northern Colorado along with interest from Washington, San Diego State, Baylor, Vanderbilt and others.

His sister, Kendall, will be a junior at Arkansas this fall and is happy to be a Razorback.

“It couldn’t be any better,” Metcalf said. “It’s the best thing she’s ever done.”

Metcalf, who had 34 receptions for 580 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior, said his sister is urging him to come to Fayetteville.

“She wants me here for sure,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf, who weighed 140 pounds as a sophomore, also takes part in track and field. He runs a leg on the school's 4x100 meter relay along with the 4x200 and 4x400. Metcalf had a personal best of 46 feet in the triple jump this spring in only his fourth time to compete in the event.

Learning of the preferred walk-on offer is something he won’t soon forget.

“It’s probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” said Metcalf, who has a 3.45 grade point average. “This is my dream school. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Metcalf said the chances of him being a Hog is strong.

“I want to say really, really high,” he said.

He respects how the coaching staff operates.

“Walk-on or not, they treat you like you’re their guy,” Metcalf said.