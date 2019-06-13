State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Good Good Good Excellent
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Fair
CLEAR Good Good Good Fair
CONWAY Excellent Good Good Fair
GREERS FERRY Good Good Fair --
HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Good
MAUMELLE Good Good Poor Fair
NORRELL Fair Good Good Poor
OVERCUP -- -- -- --
LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Fair
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Excellent Good Fair
SUNSET Good Good Fair Poor
VALENCIA -- -- -- --
WILLASTEIN Good Good -- --
WINONA Fair Good Good Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Poor Poor Poor Poor
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps of Engineers is releasing 12 hours of two units of generation daily. This generation pattern provides wading opportunities on the upper sections of the river early mornings, and on the middle and lower sections later in the day. This pattern is also providing excellent drift-fishing on all sections. Use midges, sowbugs, emergers, blue-winged olives and streamers for fly-fishing. For Trout Magnet fishing, go with hot pink bodies on chartreuse jigheads.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Good -- Good Good
NORFORK Good -- -- Poor
WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout are biting shrimp and scented egg baits and jigs. Best jig colors are brown/orange, ginger/orange and tri-olive. Fishing is also good with 1/4-ounce Little Cleos, gold and silver.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the Green Butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --
WHITE OAK -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Good Good Excellent Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBaits on light terminal tackle and 1/4-ounce spoons from Houseman Access down to the second bend.
FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Good Good
FORT SMITH Fair Excellent Fair --
SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Good
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES Good Excellent Good Good
CROWN Good Good Good --
WHITE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor
SPRING RIVER Olive and brown Woolies have been the hot flies in size 10-8 with a small split shot to get it down to the fish. An olive or yellow jig can work well, also. On the tough days when a bite is hard to get, downsize to a size 14-16 tungsten bead-head Woolly Bugger or nymph. Orange, black and white Trout Magnets are working well.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA -- -- -- --
MILLWOOD Good -- Good Fair
GREESON Fair -- -- Excellent
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Good -- Good --
BAILEY -- -- -- --
CATHERINE Good Good Good Poor
DARDANELLE Poor Poor Poor Poor
DEGRAY Good -- -- Good
HAMILTON Excellent -- Good Fair
NIMROD Fair Poor Good Good
OUACHITA Good Excellent Excellent Fair
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Poor Poor Poor Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) Poor Poor Poor Poor
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK Good Good Good Fair
CHICOT -- Excellent Good --
MONTICELLO -- -- -- --
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
