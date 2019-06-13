State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good Good Good Excellent

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Fair

CLEAR Good Good Good Fair

CONWAY Excellent Good Good Fair

GREERS FERRY Good Good Fair --

HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Good Good

MAUMELLE Good Good Poor Fair

NORRELL Fair Good Good Poor

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Fair

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Excellent Good Fair

SUNSET Good Good Fair Poor

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN Good Good -- --

WINONA Fair Good Good Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Poor Poor Poor Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Poor Poor Poor Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Poor Poor Poor Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Poor Poor Poor Poor

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps of Engineers is releasing 12 hours of two units of generation daily. This generation pattern provides wading opportunities on the upper sections of the river early mornings, and on the middle and lower sections later in the day. This pattern is also providing excellent drift-fishing on all sections. Use midges, sowbugs, emergers, blue-winged olives and streamers for fly-fishing. For Trout Magnet fishing, go with hot pink bodies on chartreuse jigheads.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good -- Good Good

NORFORK Good -- -- Poor

WHITE RIVER Rainbow trout are biting shrimp and scented egg baits and jigs. Best jig colors are brown/orange, ginger/orange and tri-olive. Fishing is also good with 1/4-ounce Little Cleos, gold and silver.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the Green Butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Excellent Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBaits on light terminal tackle and 1/4-ounce spoons from Houseman Access down to the second bend.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good Good Good

FORT SMITH Fair Excellent Fair --

SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES Good Excellent Good Good

CROWN Good Good Good --

WHITE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor

SPRING RIVER Olive and brown Woolies have been the hot flies in size 10-8 with a small split shot to get it down to the fish. An olive or yellow jig can work well, also. On the tough days when a bite is hard to get, downsize to a size 14-16 tungsten bead-head Woolly Bugger or nymph. Orange, black and white Trout Magnets are working well.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Good -- Good Fair

GREESON Fair -- -- Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good -- Good --

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Good Good Good Poor

DARDANELLE Poor Poor Poor Poor

DEGRAY Good -- -- Good

HAMILTON Excellent -- Good Fair

NIMROD Fair Poor Good Good

OUACHITA Good Excellent Excellent Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Poor Poor Poor Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) Poor Poor Poor Poor

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK Good Good Good Fair

CHICOT -- Excellent Good --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures,go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 06/13/2019