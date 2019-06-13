Striping work to close lanes on U.S. 70

Striping pavement on a section of U.S. 70 in Garland and Saline counties will requiring closing lanes tonight, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound lanes in multiple areas from 1.5 miles west of the U.S. 70 rest area in Garland County to 1/2-mile west of Woodard Road in Saline County will be alternately closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

At least one eastbound lane of traffic will remain open during the overnight work, the department said. Traffic will be controlled with signs and barrels, and limited lane shifts may be in effect.

Metro on 06/13/2019