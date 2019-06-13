Travs extend streak in extras

TRAVELERS 2, HOOKS 1 (10)
Jordan Cowan's RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning extended the Arkansas Travelers' winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks in front of 5,772 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Aaron Knapp scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second base.
The Travelers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a solo home run by Evan White, his seventh of the season. White was the only Travs player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 as Arkansas was held to 6 hits as a team.
The Hooks answered in the sixth inning when Ronnie Dawson scored on a wild pitch by Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt, who allowed 3 hits with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts in his 6 innings of work. Corpus Christi was held to four hits, with Bryan De La Cruz coming up with two of them.
Reliever Sam Delaplane (1-0) earned his first victory of the season after pitching three scoreless innings of relief with seven strikeouts.
Corpus Christi reliever Tommy DeJuneas (0-1) took the loss after allowing the 1 unearned run on 1 hit with 1 strikeout in one-third of an inning.
The two teams combined to strike out 32 times in the game.
Today's game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERSVS. CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS
WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KPZK-AM, 1250, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RH Justin Dunn (4-2, 3.50 ERA); Hooks: RH Yohan Ramirez (1-2, 3.65 ERA)
TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission
PROMOTION Diamantes Night
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. Midland, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
TRAVELERS SCHEDULE
All times Central and subject to change
NOTE Schedule picks up after "The Week Ahead" in glance at left.
JUNE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
20 at Midland 7 p.m.
21 at Midland 7 p.m.
22 at Midland 7 p.m.
23 at Midland 2 p.m.
24 Off
25 TL All-Star Game at Tulsa
26 Off
27 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
28 Tulsa 7:10 p.m.
29 Tulsa 6:10 p.m.
30 Tulsa 6:10 p.m.
JULY
1 at NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
2 at NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
3 at NW Arkansas 6:35 p.m.
4 Springfield 5:30 p.m.
5 Springfield 7:10 p.m.
6 Springfield 6:10 p.m.
7 Springfield 6:10 p.m.
