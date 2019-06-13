Warriors focused despite no Durant

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson shoots at practice for the NBA Finals in Oakland on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The Warriors are scheduled to play the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals on Thursday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry offered a long list of things motivating the Golden State Warriors to extend their season once more and keep alive the chase for a third consecutive NBA championship.

Winning for injured teammate Kevin Durant certainly ranks No. 1 heading into tonight's Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

A victory in the last game at Oracle Arena is right up there, too.

"I don't think much needs to be said about the motivation that we have or are going to have tomorrow," Curry said Wednesday. "... To protect our home court, feed off our crowd's energy, play for 'K' and try to keep our season alive. There are a lot of things that you can kind of tap into for energy tomorrow. We'll be ready."

Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and the Raptors are playing for Canada's first NBA crown, not to mention the country's first major title since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

Toronto lead the series 3-2 and are 3-0 on the Warriors' home floor this season.

"For some reason I think both teams are really good road teams and have been all season," Raptors Coach Nick Nurse said. "That's one thing. Two, two really tough-minded teams playing and you've got to be a little more tough-minded on the road. And I think a lot of those games probably could have went either way."

The Warriors might have to overcome being both emotionally and physically spent after watching two-time reigning Finals MVP Durant go down again. Durant had returned from a monthlong absence with a strained right calf to start Game 5 only to rupture his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter. Durant announced Wednesday on Instagram the severity of his injury and that he had undergone surgery.

Durant posted on social media Wednesday the severity of his injury two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return from a strained right calf that sidelined him a month.

The 30-year-old posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed and wrote: "I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY."

Just 15 minutes before Durant went public, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said during a finals media availability that he didn't yet have a formal update on Durant. Durant has made his own announcements before, such as writing on The Players' Tribune website about his decision to leave Oklahoma City to join Golden State in July 2016.

Kerr said everyone in the organization is "devastated," including Dr. Rick Celebrini, the team's director of medicine and performance. The Warriors made a "collaborative" decision to clear Durant to play -- with the input of Durant and his representative -- and had no idea that Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf, Kerr said.

"Now, would we go back and do it over again? Damn right," he said. "But that's easy to say after the results. When we gathered all the information, our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injure of the calf. That was the advice and the information that we had. At that point, once Kevin was cleared to play, he was comfortable with that, we were comfortable with that. So the Achilles came as a complete shock. I don't know what else to add to that, other than had we known that this was a possibility, that this was even in the realm of possibility, there's no way we ever would have allowed Kevin to come back."

After the game Monday, a teary, emotional General Manager Bob Myers asked anyone who was looking to place blame to do so on him -- not Durant, the medical staff or athletic trainers who worked so tirelessly to get him back.

Kerr said he also understands people wanting to point blame somewhere, though he noted, "Kevin checked all the boxes, and he was cleared to play by everybody involved," including doctors from within the organization and from the outside.

"I completely understand the world we live in. As Bob mentioned the other night, there's going to be blame. There's going to be finger-pointing. We understand that and we accept that. This is kind of what you sign up for when you get into coaching, general management, in the NBA," Kerr said. "There's all kinds of coverage, judgment, criticism, and it's all part of it. So we accept that. The main thing is our concern for Kevin and these last couple of days just checking on him. Obviously, everybody feels horrible for what happened."

The Warriors also lost reserve big man Kevon Looney as he re-aggravated a cartilage fracture in his right collarbone area.

NBA Finals

MONDAY’S GAME

Golden State 106, Toronto 105

Toronto leads series 3-2.

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

