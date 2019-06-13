Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX -- Optioned LHP Bobby Poyner to Pawtucket (IL) and LHP Darwinzon Hernandez to Portland (EL). Recalled RHPs Travis Lakins and Josh Smith from Pawtucket.

CLEVELAND INDIANS -- Sent RHP Mike Clevinger to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Signed C Korey Lee to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Agreed to terms with SS Bobby Witt Jr. on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Returned RHP Chance Adams to Trenton (EL). Optioned LHP Stephen Tarpley to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Sent SS J.P. Crawford to Modesto (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Nick Duron to a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Optioned C Michael Perez to Durham (IL). Signed SS Greg Jones to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Assigned RHP David Carpenter outright to Nashville (PCL). Signed OF Kellen Strahm, LHP Triston Polley, 1B Blaine Crim, SS Jake Hoover and RHPs Justin Slaten, John Matthews, Zak Kent, Joe Corbett, Ben Anderson, Luke Schiltz, Mason Cole, Spencer Mraz and Leon Hunter to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Placed RHP Ken Giles on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Selected the contract of RHP Jordan Romano from Buffalo (IL). Transferred RHP Clay Buchholz to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -- Placed RHP Jon Duplantier on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Stefan Crichton from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Placed RHP Kevin Gausman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP A.J. Minter from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS -- Signed OF Matt Lloyd, LHP Nick Lodolo, SS Quincy McAfee, C Justin Gomez and RHPs Quinten Sefcik, Matt Gill and Danny Serreino to minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Signed C Tyler Ryan; 3B Kody Hoese and Julio Carrion; SSs Zac Ching and Jimmy Titus; OFs Ryan Ward, Joe Vranesh, Danny Sinatro and Justin Washington; RHPs Ryan Pepiot, Nick Robertson, Logan Boyer and Cyrillo Watson; and LHPs Alec Gamboa, Mitchell Tyranski, Jacob Cantleberry, Sean Mellen and Jeff Belge to minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS -- Placed RP Jose Urena on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Recalled RHP Jordan Yamamoto from Jacksonville (SL).

NEW YORK METS -- Returned SS Luis Guillorme to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated RHP Edubray Ramos from the 10-day IL. Signed SS Sal Gozzo to a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Optioned RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Mitch Keller from Indianapolis. Sent RHP Chris Stratton to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment. Signed INF Jared Triolo, RHPs Austin Roberts and Cameron Junker and OFs Matt Gorski, Matt Fraizer and Blake Sabol to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES -- Optioned RHP Chris Paddack to Lake Elsinore (Calif.). Recalled RHP Robert Stock from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Reinstated C Buster Posey from 10-day IL. Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS -- Signed INFs Grant Buck and Joshua Fonseca and RHPs Daniel Hurtado and D.J. Sharabi.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES -- Sold the contract of OF Darnell Sweeney to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS -- Signed OF Auggie Francis.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS -- Released LHP Max Schuh.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS -- Signed 1B Steven Passatempo.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS -- Released RHP Amalio Diaz. Signed RHP Rob Rogers.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS -- Released LHP Brett Lee.

YORK REVOLUTION -- Signed 1B Carlos Franco.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS -- Released OF Mitchell Handen, LHP Brandon Presley and RHP Matt Rowland.

FLORENCE FREEDOM -- Released RHPs Ryan Hill and Alex McCune.

JOLIET SLAMMERS -- Signed C/OF Tyler Bordner.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS -- Sold the contract of RHP Michael Stryffeler to the Seattle Mariners. Signed RHP Jack Granath. Released RHP Greyfer Eregua.

RIVER CITY RASCALS -- Sold the contract of RHP Jackson Sigman to the Milwaukee Brewers.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS -- Signed INF Jimmy Galusky.

BASKETBALL

NBA

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS -- Named Lindsay Gottlieb assistant coach.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS -- Waived PK Chris Blewitt.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Signed LB Quincy Williams to a four-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -- Signed OT Mitchell Schwartz to a one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS -- Claimed CB Montrel Meander off waivers from the Oakland Raiders.

HOCKEY

NHL

EDMONTON OILERS -- Agreed to terms with Bakersfield (AHL) coach Jay Woodcroft on a three-year contract extension.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

DALLAS -- Loaned Fs Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi to Austin (USL Championship).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS -- Signed Ms Josh Atencio and Azriel Gonzalez and Fs Alec Diaz, Shandon Hopeau, Danny Robles and Ray Serrano to short-term agreements from Tacoma (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY -- Named Nikita Johnson men's assistant basketball coach.

EAST CAROLINA -- Announced senior women's basketball G Sierra DaCosta is transferring from Hartford.

FLORIDA GULF COAST -- Named Clayton Edwards assistant director of ticket operations.

IOWA -- Announced sophomore WR Jack Combs is transferring from Central Michigan, sophomore WR Charlie Jones from Buffalo and sophomore WR Oliver Martin from Michigan.

MIAMI -- Named Bill Courtney men's assistant basketball coach.

SAINT ANSELM -- Named Ryan Small assistant director of athletic communications.

TENNESSEE -- Announced sophomore OL Melvin McBride is giving up football due to health problems.

TENNESSEE TECH -- Named Crystal Kelly assistant women's basketball coach.

UCONN -- Granted men's basketball F Mamadou Diarra a medical disqualification.

VANDERBILT -- Announced graduate OL Rowan Godwin is transferring from South Alabama, graduate WR/KR Justice Shelton-Mosley from Harvard, graduate DB Cam Watkins from Illinois and graduate DL Eddie Zinn-Turner from Marist.

WAGNER -- Named Marc Zolchonock assistant men's lacrosse coach.

Sports on 06/13/2019