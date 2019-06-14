29-year-old suspect sought in shooting that seriously injured Arkansas man

Police are searching for Tyler Blue Breedlove, 29, after a shooting that severely injured a Newton County man Thursday night.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said his office received a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday that a man had been shot near a residence south of Jasper and the suspect had driven away in the victim’s van.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a 55-year-old man shot multiple times, including in the face, neck, shoulder, foot and both legs, according to a news release from Wheeler.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was transported by helicopter to a hospital. He was reported to be in critical, but stable condition Friday morning.

“Deputies learned that Breedlove was allegedly stealing the victim’s van when the victim and a witness came outside to investigate,” according to the release. “Breedlove allegedly opened fire with a 12-gauge shotgun, firing three times, striking the victim with multiple buckshot projectiles.”

Breedlove then drove off in the victim’s white Toyota Sienna minivan with Arkansas license plate 947XTY. “The van is described as being very beat up and rough,” according to the release.

“We are asking folks to lock their doors and be extra vigilant until he is located,” Wheeler said. “He is armed with a shotgun for sure, and possibly more weapons, and was obviously in a mindset to be violent.”

Breedlove is described as 5-foot, 9-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Breedlove or the van is asked to call the Newton County sheriff’s office at (870) 446-5124.