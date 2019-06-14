Arkansas authorities credit anonymous tip with arrest of suspected hit-and-run driver

A 31-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested by Benton police Thursday afternoon in connection with a May 18 crash in Benton, according to a news release from the department.

Christopher Jenkins of Benton is charged with second-degree battery, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Additional charges may be forthcoming. The victim is still hospitalized and recovering from injuries, the release states.

The release further states that an anonymous tip is credited for breaking the case, which remains under investigation.