Arkansas commitments 'hyped' about Morris' pledge

Several Arkansas commitments are optimistic about the future in Fayetteville after learning of quarterback Chandler Morris becoming a part of the 2020 class.

Tight end Brandon Frazier - McKinney (Texas) North:

"I’m really excited about it. We’ve been recruiting each other for a couple months now and I’m really pumped to have him join this elite class, and now we can start building a relationship and get this thing going in the right direction."

Offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford - Carthage, Texas:

"Let me just tell you now: the class of 2020 has the best players in it so far. Man, trust and believe we are not done getting recruits. We are going to have more recruits commit soon."

Receiver Mason Mangum - Austin West Lake:

"I’m hyped. Chandler can sling it. As a receiver, it gives me some comfort having someone who I know can really throw it. It’s also great having another Texas kid in the class with us."

Tight end Allen Horace - Crockett, Texas:

"That’s my guy. We’ve already been in contact with each other. Fayetteville is fixing to be the place to be. You’re not going to want to miss out."