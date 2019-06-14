Arkansas man killed after hitting tree along highway

A 23-year-old man was killed after his SUV hit a tree along a highway in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday along U.S. 79 near Wabbaseka, roughly 18 miles northeast of Pine Bluff.

Police said Jordan Akeem Lowe of Stuttgart was driving south when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the road and struck a tree before stopping in a ditch.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley said Lowe suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck. A report didn't say what caused Lowe's SUV to leave the highway.

Preliminary data show at least 197 people have been killed in road crashes in Arkansas so far this year.