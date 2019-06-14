Arkansas woman arrested in former state senator's death

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Authorities in Arkansas say they're investigating as a homicide remains found outside the home of the former state senator who Republican Party officials say is dead. An Arkansas State Police spokesman said Wednesday, June 5, 2019, that the remains were found Tuesday outside the home in Pocahontas. Police declined to identify the victim. Property records show the home belongs to Collins-Smith and her ex-husband. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

A Pocahontas woman was arrested in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins, authorities said Friday night.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas was in custody, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. Authorities said that criminal charges are pending.

The agency worked with Randolph County sheriff’s deputies and the Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the arrest.

State police said the investigation was at a "critical juncture" and that no further information would be released "until authorities are confident it will not comprise the integrity of the criminal case."

Collins, 57, was found dead at her home at 4023 W. Arkansas 90 in Pocahontas on June 4.

A gag order was issued in the case June 5, preventing the release of major material in the investigation, including law enforcement and medical reports.

Authorities released no additional information about how the former state senator died.

