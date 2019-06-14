Black Apple Crossing to distribute cider in central Arkansas; owners plan to expand to rest of state by year's end

Black Apple Crossing plans to begin distributing cider to bars and restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock starting July 1. - Photo by Josh Snyder

The makers of Arkansas’ only hard apple cider announced Thursday that central Arkansas residents will be able to get their drinks in local bars and restaurants in early July, and that they plan to distribute their cider across the rest of Arkansas by the end of the year.

Black Apple Crossing, a cidery based in Springdale, plans to begin distributing cider to over 30 bars and restaurants in Little Rock and North Little Rock starting July 1, according to a news release by the establishment.

To celebrate, Black Apple Crossing intends to host several launch events the first week of July at businesses in the Little Rock metro area, as well as Dickey-Stephens Park, the release states. They plan to offer their hibiscus cider, as well as their year-round semi-sweet cider, and two summer seasonals: grapefruit and pineapple.

“I wouldn’t say we [were] duty-bound, but we just decided it was the right thing to do to go ahead and take care of and saturate our home state of Arkansas,” Leo Orpin said.

Black Apple was founded in 2014 by Orpin and Trey Holt, both of whom are Arkansas natives.

Orpin, who co-owns Black Apple with Holt, said on Friday that their establishment stands out because, in addition to being the only hard cidery in the state, it’s one of the only cider producers in the country that doesn’t use sulfites or other preservatives.

“I almost call it an unadulterated beverage,” he said.

In addition to taking the company's cider to central Arkansas, Orpin said Black Apple plans to continue expanding, reaching bars and restaurants across the rest of the state by the end of 2019.

Orpin said Black Apple plans to continue selling its cider in central Arkansas after their weeklong celebration is over.

“This is just our big splash to let everybody know that we’re here, and we intend to stick around for the long haul."