Closures in effect below Wilbur D. Mills Dam after high-voltage tower becomes unstable

Roads and facilities below the Wilbur D. Mills Dam are closed until further notice because of a high-voltage transmission tower that became unstable during recent flooding, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pine Bluff Site Office.

Reservations for the Mills campground have been cancelled and refunds will be processed, the Corps of Engineers said in a news release. Motorists, pedestrians, and boaters should avoid these areas and not drive or walk around barricades, the agency said.

Recreation on the Lower Arkansas River are still available at Jardis Point Day Use Area and Pendleton Bend Park, the Corps of Engineers said.

More information on the closure is available from the Arkansas Post Field Office at (870) 548-2291.

Recreation is available at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/usacelittlerock.