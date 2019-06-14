Hooks run by the Travelers

Ronnie Dawson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning for the go-ahead run, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 4-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
Dawson reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Abraham Toro, then stole third before coming home on the wild pitch by Arkansas' Justin Dunn.
The Hooks tacked on another run in the seventh when Toro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Javier Bermudez.
The Travelers opened the game with a two-run first inning.
Evan White homered after Donnie Walton flew out, and Dom Thompson-Williams followed with a double and stole third before scoring on a throwing error.
Abraham Toro scored on Graden Goetzman's fly out, and Seth Beer came home on Ramiro Rodriguez's single as the Hooks tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the fourth.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hooks and ended a seven-game winning streak for the Travelers.
CORP. CHR. AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI
Dawson, dh 3 1 0 0 Walton, ss 3 0 0 0
Duarte, ss 5 0 2 0 White, dh 4 1 1 1
Toro, 3b 2 1 0 1 T-Williams, cf 4 1 1 0
Beer, 1b 4 1 1 0 Lewis, lf 2 0 0 0
Goetzman, rf 4 0 0 1 Taylor, 3b 4 0 0 0
DeLaCruz, lf 4 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 4 0 1 0
Rodriguez, cf 4 0 2 1 Ahmed, 1b 4 0 0 0
Robinson, c 4 0 1 0 Knapp, rf 2 0 0 0
Bermudez, 2b 2 1 0 0 DeCarlo, c 1 0 0 0
Santana, 2b 1 0 0 0
TOTALS 33 4 7 3 totals 28 2 3 1
Corpus Christi 000 210 100 -- 4 7 2
Arkansas 200 000 000 -- 2 3 0
E -- Ramirez, Robinson. DP -- Corpus Christi 2. LOB -- Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 5. 2B -- Beer, Thompson-Wiiliams. HR -- White (8). SF -- Toro. SB -- Rodriguez, Bermudez, Dawson, Toro, Thompson-Williams.
CORP. CHRIsTI IP H R ER BB SO
Ramirez 4 3 2 1 3 7
Sanabria W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Abreu S, 1 4 0 0 0 2 4
ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO
Dunn L, 4-3 5 5 3 3 3 5
Leyer 11/3 1 1 1 2 1
Tenuta 12/3 0 0 0 0 3
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP -- Dunn 2. Umpires -- Home: Ghani; First: Walsh; Third: Barrett. Time -- 3:02. Attendance -- 6,042.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS
WHEN 7:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KPZK-AM, 1250, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: TBD; Hooks: TBD
TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission
PROMOTION Diamantes Night
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:10 p.m.
SUNDAY vs. Midland, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.
THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.
