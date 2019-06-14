Hooks run by the Travelers

Ronnie Dawson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning for the go-ahead run, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 4-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Dawson reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Abraham Toro, then stole third before coming home on the wild pitch by Arkansas' Justin Dunn.

The Hooks tacked on another run in the seventh when Toro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Javier Bermudez.

The Travelers opened the game with a two-run first inning.

Evan White homered after Donnie Walton flew out, and Dom Thompson-Williams followed with a double and stole third before scoring on a throwing error.

Abraham Toro scored on Graden Goetzman's fly out, and Seth Beer came home on Ramiro Rodriguez's single as the Hooks tied the score at 2-2 in the top of the fourth.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hooks and ended a seven-game winning streak for the Travelers.

CORP. CHR. AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Dawson, dh 3 1 0 0 Walton, ss 3 0 0 0

Duarte, ss 5 0 2 0 White, dh 4 1 1 1

Toro, 3b 2 1 0 1 T-Williams, cf 4 1 1 0

Beer, 1b 4 1 1 0 Lewis, lf 2 0 0 0

Goetzman, rf 4 0 0 1 Taylor, 3b 4 0 0 0

DeLaCruz, lf 4 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 4 0 1 0

Rodriguez, cf 4 0 2 1 Ahmed, 1b 4 0 0 0

Robinson, c 4 0 1 0 Knapp, rf 2 0 0 0

Bermudez, 2b 2 1 0 0 DeCarlo, c 1 0 0 0

Santana, 2b 1 0 0 0

TOTALS 33 4 7 3 totals 28 2 3 1

Corpus Christi 000 210 100 -- 4 7 2

Arkansas 200 000 000 -- 2 3 0

E -- Ramirez, Robinson. DP -- Corpus Christi 2. LOB -- Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 5. 2B -- Beer, Thompson-Wiiliams. HR -- White (8). SF -- Toro. SB -- Rodriguez, Bermudez, Dawson, Toro, Thompson-Williams.

CORP. CHRIsTI IP H R ER BB SO

Ramirez 4 3 2 1 3 7

Sanabria W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Abreu S, 1 4 0 0 0 2 4

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn L, 4-3 5 5 3 3 3 5

Leyer 11/3 1 1 1 2 1

Tenuta 12/3 0 0 0 0 3

Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP -- Dunn 2. Umpires -- Home: Ghani; First: Walsh; Third: Barrett. Time -- 3:02. Attendance -- 6,042.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KPZK-AM, 1250, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: TBD; Hooks: TBD

TICKETS $13 box seats, $9 reserved, $7 general admission

PROMOTION Diamantes Night

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Midland, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Midland, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:15 p.m.

THURSDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

