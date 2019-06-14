Just leave him alone

We get some pretty scary dispatches out of Louisiana now and again. It's a weird state filled with creepy swamps and creepier politicians.

Florida occasionally competes with the Bayou State in gator-related headlines. But Louisiana scored the most recent point.

It seems deputies in Caddo Parish (over by Shreveport) were called to deal with an alligator in the middle of the road. And while some people unfamiliar with the jaw strength of an alligator might expect mankind to simply move the reptile, those that know better would advise to let the gator be. You don't move a gator. You go around him.

Deputies showed up to answer the call anyway. And while they were waiting for wildlife removal experts (real daredevils, if you've ever seen them), the gator decided to have an early lunch. The eight-foot reptile ripped off a piece of the bumper from the deputy's patrol vehicle. Impressive jaw strength, bud.

If that wasn't enough, the gator escaped before said wildlife removal experts showed up. Looks like this animal won't be turned into a handbag anytime soon.

Let that be a lesson to the people of Caddo Parish. Gators move along soon enough.

Let them be.

