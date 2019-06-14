Lopez HR helps Royals down Tigers in Omaha

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez watches his second-inning solo home run in front of Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner during a baseball game Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Royals 7, Tigers 3

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nicky Lopez couldn't have imagined a better homecoming to Omaha.

The rookie hit his first major league home run in the stadium where he played college ball, starting the Kansas City Royals' scoring in a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night in the first big league regular season game played in Nebraska.

"I knew a lot of college friends and coaches here and people around the community," said Lopez, who played for Creighton University from 2014-16. "I didn't know it was gone. I knew I hit it pretty good, maybe a double or triple."

The game at TD Ameritrade Park coincided with the buildup to the College World Series, which begins Saturday. All eight CWS teams were among the sellout crowd of 25,454 and participated in a pregame ceremony with the major league teams.

"It was fun. The energy level was fun," Royals Manager Ned Yost said. "Every time I turned around, all I saw was Royals hats and shirts. That was great to see. I wanted us to come in here and put on a good show for our fans in Omaha."

Lopez hit just one home run in 75 games at TD Ameritrade as a collegian. The second baseman returned to Omaha 8 for 61 in his previous 15 games and sat out Wednesday's game in Kansas City before going 2 for 4.

In his first trip to the plate, he lined Matthew Boyd's 1-1 pitch into the right field bullpen leading off the third inning. Martin Maldonado followed with a double and came home when Boyd was called for a balk.

The Royals tacked on three runs in the fourth and one each the next two innings on their way to their highest run total since May 29. They had scored a total of eight runs over their previous four games.

Kansas City starter Homer Bailey (5-6) gave up 2 singles, walked 3, hit a batter and struck out 6 before Jorge Lopez came on to start the seventh. Dawel Lugo tripled past diving right fielder Whit Merrifield and scored on a groundout for the Tigers' first run.

The Royals won two of three over the Tigers for their first series win since April 12-14 against Cleveland.

RED SOX 7, RANGERS 6 Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, host Boston's fifth home run of the game, and the Red Sox rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Texas.

WHITE SOX 5, YANKEES 4 Leury Garcia hit a tiebreaking solo home run off Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning as host Chicago rallied to beat New York.

TWINS 10, MARINERS 5 Nelson Cruz hit a home run and had three RBI, and host Minnesota used a six-run sixth inning to beat Seattle.

BLUE JAYS 12, ORIOLES 3 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run to ignite a seven-run sixth inning, Cavan Biggio added two home runs of his own and visiting Toronto had 17 hits while beating Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 5 Josh Donaldson drove in the tiebreaking run in host Atlanta's five-run fifth inning and the Braves won their seventh consecutive game to take the lead in the National League East with a victory over Pittsburgh.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, NATIONALS 0 Zack Greinke (8-2) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Alex Avila and Jarrod Dyson hit home runs, and visiting Arizona beat Washington.

ROCKIES 9, PADRES 6 Charlie Blackmon hit two home runs to back a 10-strikeout start from Jon Gray and host Colorado beat San Diego despite two home runs from Manny Machado.

